Colorado media battle fire, authorities, each other

... Dennis said, since "these things are long, sustaining events that go on for weeks. They don't dynamically change minute-to-minute. Same with

blizzards, you take a break and give the audience a break."

Certain reporters have been more challenging of authority, more prone to taking pictures of evacuees on cots, for example, despite "No Media Allowed"

signs erected by the Red Cross.

Channel 9's Brian Willie was stuck inside a closed area for nearly 18 hours. "He said he was not disobeying or being difficult. He's a 25-year veteran," Dennis said. "He didn't sleep for two days."

Because journalists have increasingly better equipment and 20-times zoom capability with which to track the flames, the resulting vivid images can be

potentially shocking.T he public alternately counts on and blames the media for the stunning, frightening, titillating visuals and data emerging from the

wildfire coverage. Authorities by turns use and deplore reporters and videographers, relying on the media to spread the word and railing against those who get in the way.