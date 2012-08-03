US and Israel spar on dealing with Tehran's nuclear drive

Netanyahu dismissed U.S. Defense ASecretary Leon Panetta’s assurances that the United States shared its goal of a non-nuclear Iran, saying the central features of Washington’s strategy for stopping the Islamic republic’s nuclear ambitions, sanctions and diplomacy, were perilously close to failure.

Netanyahu did not explicitly threaten to attack Iran, but that was the unspoken implication of his assertion that all non-military measures have proven ineffective in persuading Iran to change its course.

“Right now the Iranian regime believes that the international community does not have the will to stop its nuclear program,” the Associated Press quoted Netanyahu as saying. “This must change, and it must change quickly because time to resolve this issue peacefully is running out.” His message was particularly striking, given that he delivered it beside Panetta, who spent two days in Israel offering reassurances that the two allies shared the same goals on Iran.