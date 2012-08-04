Military groups oppose Obama campaign lawsuit - Army News

Military groups oppose Obama campaign lawsuit

By Ann Sanner - The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Fifteen military groups are opposing a federal lawsuit in Ohio brought by President Obama’s campaign because they say it could threaten voter protections afforded to service members, such as the extended time they have to cast a ballot.

Obama’s campaign and Democrats filed the lawsuit last month against Ohio’s top elections official in a dispute over the battleground state’s law that restricts early, in-person voting during the final three days before Election Day.

The campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the Ohio Democratic Party contend the law unfairly ends in-person voting for most Ohioans three days earlier than it does for military and overseas voters.

Attorneys for the Democrats argue such “disparate” treatment unconstitutional, and all voters should be able to vote on those days.

AMVETS, the National Guard Association of the United States, the Association of the U.S. Army and other organizations asked a judge late Wednesday to dismiss the lawsuit