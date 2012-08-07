Hugo" 3D Cured Man's Vision Problem

Christopher Nolan recently said that he doesn't know anyone who likes 3D, which likely means that he never met 67-year-old Bruce Bridgeman, who has been stereoblind (not able to perceive depth correctly) until he went to see Martin Scorsese's "Hugo" in 3D.



The reason for his condition is his lazy eye, which prevents him from having binocular vision, which creates depth perception. "When we'd go out and people would look up and start discussing some bird in the tree, I would still be looking for the bird when they were finished," explained Bridgeman. "For everybody else, the bird jumped out. But to me, it was just part of the background."



But after going to the movies with his wife to see "Hugo," he decided to pay extra for the 3D showing, despite that he would not be able to enjoy the 3D aspects of the movie. But when the film started, something clicked in his brain, and for the first time ever, he saw images as 3D objects. "It was just literally like a whole new dimension of sight. Exciting," he said.



And this new ability stuck around after he left the theater. "I was astonished to see a lamppost standing out from the background," he continued. "Trees, cars, even people were more vivid than I had ever experienced."



Source: BBC, /Film



