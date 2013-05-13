FIRST RESPONDERS POISONED?

Much has been made by both major political parties of their interest in the heallth and welfare of our first responders...and of our admiration and support for all those who wear a uniform, whether civilian or military.

A strong percentage of our first responders, police and fire, were intruduced to their public service careers through Military Police training at Fort McLellan, Anniston, Alabama.

Still unknown to many of these individuals, despite publications in Law Enforcement journals, is that during their sojourn at McLellan they were exposed 24/7 to a toxic mix of the deadliest of chemicals courtesy of dumping at the site by Monsanto, beginning in 1933 and kept under wraps until the 1990s when the EPA declared the area a cleanup site. See:http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2002/11/07/60minutes/main528581.shtml

Despite the seriousness of this deadly infusion, the government, the military and the Veterans Administration have not yet created a registry of exposed veterans and active duty members, nor have they informed them individually of their exposure...though many are suffering from maladies which neither they nor their doctors can explain, making treatment difficult and lives miserable.

There is a bill currently in Congress which might ameliorate the situation, but it is not receiving the attention it is due, because Congress has had other fish to fry and attention is diverted from the issue.

As a matter of full disclosure, I will say that my son is one of those who trained at Fort McClellan, so yes, our family has a profound personal interest in the matter.

I want to challenge the major media, and Congress, through our Newvine readers...to take up this cause...and ask for an expedited consideration ot this ( to the individuals and families involved ) all important legislation.

http://lawenforcementtoday.com/2012/07/03/poisoned-patriots-of-ft-mcclellan/

Thank you for your help. H.R. 2052: Fort McClellan Health Registry Act is now listed as H.R.411 - Fort McClellan Health Registry Act 113th Congress (2013-2014)

http://beta.congress.gov/bill/113th-congress/house-bill/411/all-actions-with-amendments/

My son, Mark Anderson, one of the victims of the Fort McLellan debacle, posted this chain video to his FB page:...PLEASE SHARE. Thousands of assignees and their possiblly DNA altered children are yet unaware of their status.

https://www.facebook.com/#!/mark.anderson.58760/posts/10200349022702779?notif_t=close_friend_activity

Here's one petition:

https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/support-hr-411-ft-mcclellan-health-registry-act-help-veterans/1v4VjcM2

Here's another:

http://www.change.org/petitions/justice-for-toxic-exposure-ft-mcclellan-veterans?utm_campaign=share_button_action_box&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=share_petition