Veterans applying to the Veterans Administration for benefits often die before a decision is made. The process is apparently so convoluted and complex that surviving family members also die before decisions are made. Initial applications may take years, and appeals are equally lengthy despite VA and Administration promises over several years to clean up the backlog.
Veterans, families dying for benefits decisions
Seeded on Wed May 15, 2013 7:41 PM
