Support HR 411 Ft McClellan Health Registry Act To Help Veterans | We the People: Your Voice in Our Government

Before the White House is impressed with a petition it must hit a threshold of 100,000 electronic signatures. The veterans who need help with this toxic waste exposure problem, which began back in 1933 ( far enough to include the Womens Army Corp ) and continued to the 1990s when the EPA declared the area a superfund cleanup site, are dying off...so their numbers are going down. I have been told they have had the petition up to about 10,000 a couple times, but then it is removed each month for not reaching the hundred grand and they have to start again. How about we give them some help. Please sign and share....

Here is some background:

http://vested-veteran.newsvine.com/_news/2013/05/13/18039995-first-responders-poisoned