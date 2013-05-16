Since we started posting on this bill about 2 weeks ago, there has been a little progress. There are an additional 5 sponsors. I note, however, that only one sponsor is a Republican, a Marine veteran from California. I don't think this will pass the House without Republican sponsors...if you have some good contacts....see if you can encourage their participation...this should certainly be a bipartisan effort....I see nothing gained in one party or the other claiming ownership of the issue.
H.R.411 - 113th Congress (2013-2014) - To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a registry of certain veterans who were stationed at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and for other purposes. - Cosponsors | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu May 16, 2013 2:18 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment