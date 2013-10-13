Old Grouch for Mayor

Minneapolis is having electoral convulsions.

There are 35 candidates in the Mayor's race and this old dude is one of them.

We are competing under a system called " ranked choice voting " which has the citizens selecting a first, second and third choice for each office, then the machines take over and through some kind of exotic weighting process, sort out the favorite to be winner.

Conceivably the candidate with the most first choice votes could lose to a candidate with some kind of mystic combination stronger in the opinion of the machines..

The major parties made no endorsements in the race, leaving all their hopefuls to fight it out in the general election, along with we independents.

Some candidates have already spent an estimated half million dollars...and are scouting for more donations, since no-one seems to be gaining much headway and they are scared to death of independent candidates like myself, who gain ground despite ( in my case for example ) most spending less than twenty five hundred dollars.

I am running because I think I can do a better job of managing the city than the outgoing regime, and I am also gaining, through campaigning, a bully pulpit to forward some of the issues I've discussed here on Newsvine....such as Veterans and Seniors issues.

I am running as the Chihuahua under the underdog in this race, given my social security income and financing ( won't take special interest mney ).

I'd be interested in my fellow Newsviners take on the race....and on my self promotion as done elsewhere....i.e. Facebook link above.